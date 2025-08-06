Creative World Of South Vietnam And Overseas 1954 – To The Present – Volume 1

Ngày 15 tháng 10 năm 2025 lúc 4 giờ chiều, tại phòng HG 1030, nhà văn kiêm ký giả Andrew Lam sẽ có buổi nói chuyện với đề tài “Stories from the Edge of the Sea: Vietnamese in America, 50 Years after the Fall of Saigon.” Andrew Lam là một nhà văn gốc Việt tại San Francisco, được biết đến với những tác phẩm đào sâu vào thân phận người Việt hải ngoại, nỗi ám ảnh lưu vong, sự pha trộn văn hóa, cùng khát vọng và mất mát trong giấc mơ Mỹ.