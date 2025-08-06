Hôm nay,  

Creative World Of South Vietnam And Overseas 1954 – To The Present – Volume 1

06/08/202521:19:00(Xem: 260)

CREATIVE WORLD OF SOUTH VIETNAM AND OVERSEAS
1954 – 1975 TO THE PRESENT

Author: Ngô Thế Vinh
Translator: Eric Henry
Epilogue: Trịnh Y Thư


Sach image
Copy Editor: Trần Thị Nguyệt Mai
Jacket Painting by Tạ Tỵ
Cover Design by Uyên Nguyên
Publishing Group: Việt Ecology Press & Văn Học Press
Language: ‎ English
Print length: ‎628 pages
Softcover – color
Price: $55 USD

Book released on https://www.amazon.com


Reviews:

  • Dr. Eric Henry, translatorThis book is a translation of a collection of personal, literary, and journalistic vignettes of Vietnamese individuals who have made notable contributions to literature, art, and science. It is a rich source of information on the social, cultural, and political history of South Vietnam, as well as the individual careers of its human subjects. The people described for the most part came into prominence in the period 1954 – 1975. After the fall of the South to North Vietnamese forces in 1975, most of them were imprisoned for some number of years in communist reeducation camps after 1975. Later, in the 1980s, some of them made their way to the U.S., and most continued to be creatively active.

  • Trịnh Y Thư, writer, poetThe book entitled Creative World of the South Vietnam and Overseas 1954-1975 to the Present (2025) originally known as Portraits of Literature, Art, and Culture written by the eminent writer Ngô Thế Vinh with English translation by the American scholar Eric Henry is a unique book in a sense that it presents to the general readers the fresh images of many personalities including writers, novelists, poets, journalists, painters, musician and other cultural figures, who, by all accounts, have been among the most respected and influential intellectuals in Vietnam.
  • Dr. Nguyễn Duy Chính: This book is a valuable trove of rare and authentic information, vividly portraying more than one generation of writers from South Vietnam. Dr. Eric Henry’s translation closely follows the original, though inevitably, some culturally rich Vietnamese details could not be fully conveyed. Even so, it remains a commendable effort by a foreign scholar deeply devoted to Vietnamese culture. A book well worth having on the shelf of anyone who still holds memories of a historical period slowly fading into oblivion.

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
)
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Phế tích của ảo ảnh, nhan đề một tập thơ của nhà thơ Trịnh Y Thư, do Nhà xuất bản Văn Học Press ấn hành năm 2017 tại Hoa Kỳ. Một nhan đề chất chứa không biết mấy lớp không gian và thời gian, không biết mấy thức của cảm xúc; nó như một sợi chỉ mà khi kéo ra chỉ thấy vô tận. Điều gì làm hoang mang và quyến rũ tôi đến vậy? Chữ “Phế tích” tác giả dùng cho “Ảo ảnh” khiến cảm xúc cuốn theo chiều hút của vực thẳm, trong đó nỗi hoài niệm treo lơ lửng trên dốc thời gian, lịch sử và thân phận, như một thách thức...

Ngày 15 tháng 10 năm 2025 lúc 4 giờ chiều, tại phòng HG 1030, nhà văn kiêm ký giả Andrew Lam sẽ có buổi nói chuyện với đề tài “Stories from the Edge of the Sea: Vietnamese in America, 50 Years after the Fall of Saigon.” Andrew Lam là một nhà văn gốc Việt tại San Francisco, được biết đến với những tác phẩm đào sâu vào thân phận người Việt hải ngoại, nỗi ám ảnh lưu vong, sự pha trộn văn hóa, cùng khát vọng và mất mát trong giấc mơ Mỹ.

Năm 2024, sau khi hoàn tất “Mấy cõi vô cùng” định nhờ quý bạn ở Phương Nam xuất bản, đã quảng cáo rầm rộ. Nhưng việc không thành. Hôm nay, xin gửi thẳng tác phẩm cuối cùng này đến bạn đọc, cho tiện việc sổ sách. Bạn hết sức tò mò, quan tâm, hay chỉ tò mò chút đỉnh thôi, cũng nên tải xuống. Chỉ tốn vài giây, nhưng hôm nào “hết chuyện chơi”, bạn nổi hứng muốn xem cõi mênh mông thăm thẳm, vô cùng vô tận, vô thủy vô chung đang vận hành thế nào… đôi khi cũng đỡ buồn.

GIỌT NƯỚC NGHIÊNG MÌNH, tập Tùy bút của Nguyễn Thanh Hiền, bút danh Tiểu Lục Thần Phong, sách dày 289 trang, gồm có 48 tùy bút ngắn, tranh bìa và phụ bản của họa sĩ Ann Phong, do Nhà xuất bản LOVE phát hành năm 2025. Đây là tác phẩm thứ 19 của Tiểu Lục Thần Phong, một cây viết sung sức và quen thuộc của nhiều báo, tạp chí và trang Web văn chương trong và ngoài nước như Chánh Pháp, Việt Báo, Trẻ, Thư viện Hoa Sen, Ngôn ngữ, T. Vấn, Văn chương Việt v.v...

Trong trang đầu tiên của Thuyền, tiểu thuyết, tác giả Nguyễn Đức Tùng viết:“Cả Sài Gòn, cả nước, xem bói. Thời trước, người ta xem để hỏi ngày lành tháng tốt, tiền tài, hạnh phúc lứa đôi, nhưng năm ấy, mọi người hỏi: có đi được không?” Đi hay ở, đó là vấn đề. Chả là vào thời đó, “Nếu cái cột đèn biết đi thì cũng phải đi.” Nhận xét đơn giản này, không rõ do ai thốt lên, đã lập tức trở thành phát ngôn thời danh, mô tả khá hình tượng cho một chương bi thảm trong lịch sử dân tộc, nối tiếp ngay sau một chương bi thảm khác là chiến tranh. Chương đó bắt đầu từ trong bối cảnh “Ngày tôi ngoài hai mươi tuổi, đó là những năm tháng u ám nhất của đời người, đó là những ngày yêu đương tràn ngập, mặt trời lên mỗi sáng, chiếu rọi mặt đất. Nhìn đâu cũng thấy tương lai. Đó là những ngày buồn bã, đói, thất vọng. Chúng tôi có tất cả, chúng tôi không có gì. Đó là những ngày kỳ lạ khi chiến tranh chấm dứt mà không chấm dứt, hòa bình lo âu.”

Làm thơ là một hành trình, với nhiều người, có khi rất là tình cờ bất chợt như làn gió mát buổi sớm chúng ta gặp mà không hề mong đợi. Thơ của chị Lê Phương Châu có phong cách như thế, khi thơ đọc như là những dòng chữ tình cờ, nơi đây chị có vẻ như không cố ý tìm chữ, tất cả chỉ là tự nhiên như ca dao. Trên từng dòng chữ, chị hiện ra như các hơi thở của tỉnh thức, để tự quán sát đời mình tan rã từng ngày, từng giờ, từng khoảnh khắc trong dòng sông vô thường. Và từ đó, thơ của chị khởi dậy trên các trang giấy.

Trong những năm gần đây, các thư viện công tại Hoa Kỳ – vốn từng là không gian yên tĩnh dành cho học tập và tra cứu – đã trở thành điểm nóng trong các cuộc tranh chấp văn hóa. Hàng ngàn cuốn sách bị yêu cầu cấm lưu hành, không phải bởi độc giả trực tiếp, mà từ các nhóm chính trị cánh hữu sử dụng mạng xã hội để vận động phản đối hàng loạt. Riêng năm học 2023–2024, PEN America ghi nhận tới 10.046 lượt cấm sách ở các trường công, ảnh hưởng tới 4.231 tựa sách và 2.662 tác giả; trong đó Florida và Iowa chiếm lần lượt 4.561 và 3.671 lượt cấm trong năm học. Gần một nửa trong số đó là sách viết bởi các tác giả LGBTQIA+ hoặc thuộc các cộng đồng chủng tộc thiểu số – những tiếng nói vốn đã bị thiệt thòi trong ngành xuất bản, nay tiếp tục bị đẩy ra ngoài bằng nhãn “không phù hợp.”

Cũng tâm thái ấy, tôi có được khi đọc Phòng Triển Lãm Mùa Đông của nhà văn Đặng Thơ Thơ, và sau đó là xoay sở cho lọt vào những con chữ mang đầy ý nghĩa bức phá hiện thực...

Nguyễn Hữu Liêm là một người đa dạng, không chỉ trong nghề nghiệp mưu sinh, mà cả trong những lĩnh vực cầm bút, lý luận. Ông là một người gây tranh cãi trong những nhận định về cộng đồng, và cả trong những bài viết về rất nhiều đề tài, như văn hoa, triết học, tôn giáo, chính trị. Dĩ nhiên, sôi nổi nhất là lĩnh vực chính trị. Nguyễn Hữu Liêm mưu sinh với nghề Luật sư, giảng dạy Triết. Những bài viết của ông bất kể gây tranh luận thế nào trong cộng đồng, vẫn là những đề tài cần được cộng đồng suy nghĩ nghiêm túc. Do vậy, từ một bàn viết lặng lẽ ở San Jose, Nguyễn Hữu Liêm trở thành người khơi dậy những cuộc tranh luận không chỉ ở hải ngoại, mà còn cả trong Việt Nam.

Đặng Thơ Thơ cùng thế hệ với ông bác, em ruột mẹ tôi, sống trong thời Việt Nam Cộng hòa và cũng như ông bác tôi, Thơ Thơ xa xứ cùng gia đình, người bác theo ngành y còn chị ngành giáo dục, viết văn, sáng lập trang Da Màu như cách để giữ gìn bản sắc và ngôn ngữ Việt. Xa quê mới nhớ nhà, rời nhau mới ngẩn ngơ căn nhà cắt rốn, sợ mất tiếng mất giọng, ngôn ngữ bay tro nên việc người Việt tha hương lập ra các trang Văn Hải Ngoại là cách đại đoàn kết khỏi cảnh nhớ nhà, đồng thời đấy cũng là sân chơi, thư viện lưu trữ bản thảo, để người trẻ muốn tìm tòi giai đoạn 20 năm miền Nam, muốn thử sức mà không cần phải trình bày thành tích đăng báo, in sách chung sách riêng đều có thể liên lạc.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.