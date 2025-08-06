Creative World Of South Vietnam And Overseas 1954 – To The Present – Volume 1

CREATIVE WORLD OF SOUTH VIETNAM AND OVERSEAS
1954 – 1975 TO THE PRESENT
Author: Ngô Thế Vinh
Translator: Eric Henry
Epilogue: Trịnh Y Thư
Copy Editor: Trần Thị Nguyệt Mai
Jacket Painting by Tạ Tỵ
Cover Design by Uyên Nguyên
Publishing Group: Việt Ecology Press & Văn Học Press
Language: English
Print length: 628 pages
Softcover – color
Price: $55 USD
Reviews:
- Dr. Eric Henry, translator: This book is a translation of a collection of personal, literary, and journalistic vignettes of Vietnamese individuals who have made notable contributions to literature, art, and science. It is a rich source of information on the social, cultural, and political history of South Vietnam, as well as the individual careers of its human subjects. The people described for the most part came into prominence in the period 1954 – 1975. After the fall of the South to North Vietnamese forces in 1975, most of them were imprisoned for some number of years in communist reeducation camps after 1975. Later, in the 1980s, some of them made their way to the U.S., and most continued to be creatively active.
- Trịnh Y Thư, writer, poet: The book entitled Creative World of the South Vietnam and Overseas 1954-1975 to the Present (2025) originally known as Portraits of Literature, Art, and Culture written by the eminent writer Ngô Thế Vinh with English translation by the American scholar Eric Henry is a unique book in a sense that it presents to the general readers the fresh images of many personalities including writers, novelists, poets, journalists, painters, musician and other cultural figures, who, by all accounts, have been among the most respected and influential intellectuals in Vietnam.
- Dr. Nguyễn Duy Chính: This book is a valuable trove of rare and authentic information, vividly portraying more than one generation of writers from South Vietnam. Dr. Eric Henry’s translation closely follows the original, though inevitably, some culturally rich Vietnamese details could not be fully conveyed. Even so, it remains a commendable effort by a foreign scholar deeply devoted to Vietnamese culture. A book well worth having on the shelf of anyone who still holds memories of a historical period slowly fading into oblivion.