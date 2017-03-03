Hôm nay,  
Tôi Sát Cánh Với Janet

03/03/2017
March 1, 2017

 

The Honorable Kevin de León

California Senate President Pro Tempore

State Capitol, Room 205

Sacramento, CA 95814

 

                            Re:      “I STAND WITH JANET”

 

Dear Senator Kevin de León:

 

As a former refugee from the communist regime of Vietnam and now a councilmember supporting the voices of more than one hundred twenty thousand Vietnamese-American residents in San Jose, I submit this letter to you requesting a thorough investigation into the forceful removal of Senator Janet Nguyen from the floor on 2/23/2017; to clarify and update the protocol rule; and to make appropriate apology and restoration of Senator Janet Nguyen’s honor. And I stand with Janet.

 

For millions of Vietnamese refugees who fled the communists and sought freedom in the U.S., Mr. Tom Hayden’s betrayal of the sacrifice of 58,315 U.S. soldiers inflicted a painful deep cut in their hearts. But this issue is another topic that can be discussed at different time. Today my focus is the forceful removal of a Senator; its consequences; and hopefully a resolution.

 

The great majority of Americans condemn this unprecedented action of violating a Senator on the floor. “This isn’t how democracy works,” wrote the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Lara’s move backfired,” the New York Time commented. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “CA Democrats created a new GOP star.” Even the democratic stalwart Willie Brown, former Speaker of the State Assembly, spoke out against it.

 

As the Senate Leader, you were rightfully applauded when saying, “I was deeply troubled and unsettled by the actions last week…. I take full responsibility for what transpired and for making sure it never happens again.” And I thank you for your pledge of a nonpartisan review into this matter. I support Sen. Jean Fuller’s call for a complete and transparent investigation.

 

I have been admiring your leadership and compassion for the disadvantaged. The quote on your website “Focus on using the public-policy process to empower the least fortunate and voiceless” is inspiring. And this is the opportunity for you to show your leadership for the voiceless, such as Senator Janet Nguyen and her constituents on that faithful moment that was captured on the video and changed history.

 

Sincerely yours,

Tam Nguyen

San Jose City Councilmember, District 7

 

 blank

 

Ngày 1 tháng Ba năm 2017

 

Kính gởi Thượng nghị sĩ Kevin de León

Chủ tịch Thượng Viện tiểu bang California

State Capitol, Room 205

Sacramento, CA 95814

 

                            V/v:     “TÔI SÁT CÁNH VỚI JANET”

 

Kính thưa Thượng nghị sĩ Kevin de León:

 

Từng là một người tị nạn cộng sản, và hiện nay là nghị viên tranh đấu cho tiếng nói của hơn 120,000 cư dân người Mỹ gốc Việt tại San Jose, tôi đệ trình lá thư nầy lên ông để: Yêu cầu mở cuộc điều tra thấu đáo về việc xúc phạm đến Nghị sĩ Janet Nguyễn tại nghị trường hôm 23/2/2017 vừa qua; làm sáng tỏ và cải thiện luật thủ tục nghị trình; xin lỗi và phục hồi vinh dự cho Nghị Sĩ Janet Nguyễn. Tôi luôn sát cánh với Janet.

 

Hàng triệu người dân Việt Nam đã phải trốn chạy cộng sản để tìm tự do tại Hoa Kỳ. Việc ông Tom Hayden phản bội lại sự hy sinh của 58,315 chiến sĩ Hoa Kỳ đã chém một vết thương sâu sắc trong trái tim chúng tôi. Nhưng việc nầy xin được xếp lại và thảo luận vào lúc khác. Hôm nay tôi chú trọng đến việc mời một Nghị sĩ ra ngoài nghị trường; hậu quả; và hy vọng giải quyết thỏa đáng.

 

Tuyệt đại đa số người Mỹ đã kết án sự xúc phạm khôn tiền khoán hậu nầy tại nghị trường. Báo San Diego viết: “Đây không phải là cách thực thi dân chủ.” Tờ New York Times chê bai: “hành động của nghị sĩ Lara bị phản ứng ngược.” Báo LA Times phê bình: “Đảng Dân Chủ đã tạo ra một ngôi sao sáng cho đảng Cộng Hòa.” Ngay cả ông cựu chủ tịch Hạ Viện Willie Brown, một lãnh đạo Dân chủ kỳ cựu, cũng phải lên tiếng chê trách hành động ấy.

 

Với tư cách lãnh đạo Thượng viện, ông cũng đã được khen thưởng khi nói rằng “Tôi rất khó chịu và buồn phiền vì việc ấy. Tôi xin lãnh hoàn toàn trách nhiệm và bảo đảm sẽ không bao giờ tái diễn nữa.” Tôi cũng cám ơn việc ông đã cam kết một cuộc điều tra minh bạch. Tôi cũng ủng hộ Nghị sĩ Jean Fuller yêu cầu một cuộc điều tra thấu đáo toàn diện.

 

Tôi vẫn hằng ngưỡng mộ ông với tài lãnh đạo và lòng mẫn cảm cho người cô thế. Câu tuyên bố có đăng trên trang nhà điện tử của ông rất đáng noi gương: “Dùng chính sách công quyền để giành quyền lực cho kẻ cô thế và thấp cổ bé miệng.” Nay là cơ hội cho ông chứng tỏ sự lãnh đạo ấy, tranh đấu cho người bị cướp đi tiếng nói, như Thượng nghị sĩ Janet Nguyễn và cử tri của bà trong giây phút định mệnh hôm ấy đã được ghi lại trên màn ảnh, và đã làm thay đổi lịch sử.

 

Trân trọng,

NV Nguyễn Tâm

Quận 7, TP San Jose



